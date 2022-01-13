Popular TV actress Kishwer Merchantt and her husband ’s four-month-old son Nirvair had tested Covid-19 positive. Well, the actress has now shared a health update about her little one and said that he has recovered. On Thursday, Kishwer posted a picture of herself, her husband Suyyash and their cutie Nirvair and wrote, “Hi guys... it's my 1st Lohri, am home with Mamma and Baba and I am absolutely fine now. Thank u all for the wishes and blessings. Happy Lohri - @nirvair.rai.” Within no time, several friends and colleagues of Kishwer and Suyyash commented on the post and wished them on the festival of Lohri. Netizens could not help but fall in love with Nirvair. Isn't he the cutest? Also Read - Dharmendra takes booster dose to fight Covid-19; fans wish, 'live long paaji' - watch video

A few days back, mommy Kishwer took to her social media and had shared a heartfelt note about her son who had tested positive for Covid-19. She had revealed that Nirvair had caught the infection after his nanny tested positive for the virus. "5 days back Nirvair's nanny got Covid, and what followed was a disaster!! Our house help Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine…And then the worse happened Nirvair caught the virus too," wrote Kishwer on her Instagram.

She even appreciated her husband Suyyash and called him the best partner. “Thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease. He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back, wiping my tears, staying up with me, letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertaining him when he would get cranky, put him to sleep and at the same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo,” wrote Kishwer.

Suyyash and Kishwer met in 2011 on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and fell in love. They decided to take their relationship further and got married five years later. The two became parents to son Nirvair in August 2021.