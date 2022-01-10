After and Jankee Parekh's son Sufi tested positive for COVID-19, now actress Kishwer Merchantt and 's four-month-old son Nirvair has contracted covid. The actress shared an appreciation post for her husband Suyyash on their dating anniversary and even revealed how he has been a big support to her in such critical times. Kishwer shared a long note and praised him for being helpful and understanding which helped them deal with the tough time. She shared a picture of them and wrote "I know this guy since 11 years today and oh he has changed a lot .. have seen him mature, become more understanding, responsible and loving." Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and 11 more TV celebs who ROCKED social media to be Instagrammers of the week

Kishwer also revealed how their son contracted coronavirus and she wrote, "5 days back Nirvair's nanny got covid , and what followed was a disaster !! Our househelp Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine .. Sid suuyash's partner who is staying with us got infected .. And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too !! So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky !!" Also Read - COVID attack: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh, Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and more – Latest list of TV celebs who contracted the virus [PICS]

Take a look at her post - Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced, Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi's fight with COVID-19 and more

She further added saying, "@suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease .He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back , wiping my tears , staying up with me , letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky , put him to sleep and at he same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo ..I am so proud of him today for the person he is and has become .. glad I met you today 11 years back and got married to you."

A few days back, Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee spoke about her baby Sufi's health as she shared a long note on the Instagram.