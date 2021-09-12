Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah opens up about the ongoing feud with Govinda; says 'mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai, yeh log mere liye pichle panch saal se exist nahi karte'

Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek are at loggerheads for the past couple of years now. The mama-bhanja are making headlines for various reasons.