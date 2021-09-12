Bollywood actor and his nephew Krushna Abhishek are at loggerheads for the past couple of years now. The mama-bhanja are making headlines for various reasons. Their ongoing feud recently received a reaction from Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja who bashed Krushna for insulting the family name. For the uninitiated, this happened when Govinda and his wife were to appear on and comedian Krushna decided to skip an episode. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divya Agarwal trolled for calling Sidharth Shukla 'akdu' and Shehnaaz Gill 'irritating'; Krushna Abhishek calls a truce with mama Govinda

Now Krushna's wife Kashmera has reacted to the ongoing feud and in an interview, she said, "Main sach kahun toh iss pure fasad me mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai. Yeh log mere liye pichle panch saal se exist nahi karte. Inke baare me main kuch baat nahi karna chahti, warna unhe dene ke liye mere paas karara jawab hai" (Translation: Honestly, I don't have any interest in this whole situation. These people don't exist for me for the last five years. I don't want to talk about them anymore. Otherwise, I have a befitting answer for them)." Kashmera even said that Krushna's fans have already supported him and also trolled Sunita for questioning his talent. "Aisa wahi bolte hai jinhe talent ki samajh nahi hoti, aur khud bhi talented nahi hote hai," she said.

Sunita slammed Krushna and addressed the issue in a recent interview. She said that she doesn't want to see Krushna's face ever in life. She said, "He keeps saying, 'Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh'. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama's name?"

After Sunita's statement, Krushna was clicked while taking home Lord Ganesha’s idol and said, “Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu. (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there’s love between us)”.

Later, Sunita dismissed the possibilities of any reconciliation between the two families as she said, “Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. Humne paal pos kar badha kiya hai toh sar par chadh jaayenge aur badtameezi karenge. We have raised them and are not living off them. What if we had asked Krushna to leave the house after my mother-in-law passed away? Jinhone inko paal pos kar bada kiya yeh unhi ke saath badtameezi par utar gaye hain. All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.”