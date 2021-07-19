Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes shares eye-opening video from the sets; reveals, 'However glamorous it may seem, this is what goes on behind it'

Popular television actress is currently seen essaying the role of Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Her on-screen chemistry with costar, sets the screen on fire. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 star Erica Fernandes is the perfect combination of sass and sexy and these pictures are proof

Actress Erica recently took to her Instagram page and shared a fun glimpse from behind the scenes of her show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. In the video, Erica can be seen working hard to achieve the perfect dreamy shot.

While, in the next shot, Aleena Lambe aka Suhana is seen helping her with her hair. Erica captioned the post as "However glamorous it may seem .. this is what goes on behind the scenes".

Take a look at the video

The actress showed how the things that look glamorous on camera are not really like that. Her video is proof of how the makers undergo hard work to achieve a single dream shot that makes viewers fall in love with the show.

Erica even shared a video of her looks from the show. She called it, ‘Sonakshi’s lookbook’ or ‘Sona’s lookbook’. In the post, Erica can be seen posing for the camera as her character.

The third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is receiving a lot of love from the viewers. Shaheer and Erica's show went on air on July 12 and they are the most loved couples on-screen. The current storyline of the show revolves around Dev and Sonakshi's fights and showcases the life of a married couple.

On the work front, Erica made her television debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and later was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay show.