Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's mother-son duo Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar share their views of a ‘perfect family’

The popular television show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has always managed to won millions of hearts with its exceptional storyline and brilliant performances. The makers are back with the new season of the show and are trying to keep their audiences hooked to their storyline.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's famous mother-son jodi Ishwari and Dev are always giving us major #mothersongoals. The popular mother-son duo is back to entertain us with their antics. The two have always made viewers emotional with the beautiful and relatable moments that the mother-son duo created on-screen and made everyone teary-eyed. Their immense love and inseparable bond that they share has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Both television actors and co-stars and share a great bond off-screen as well. While the meaning of a 'perfect family' for their characters is quite different, in real life, both share similar ideologies regarding a 'perfect family.'

Says Supriya Pilgaonkar, “I feel every family is perfect in their own imperfect ways. A family is a unit where each member has his or her own ideologies and beliefs. They may or may not agree on everything… but, love, trust and respect is what binds them together and brings them closer. That to me is a perfect family. I personally like the way the story is told in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi because it beautifully highlights the imperfections and the insecurities of the characters making it very relatable. None of our characters are perfect and that’s probably the reason why people can relate so much to it.”

Adding further, Shaheer Sheikh says, “Every family has their own unique way of expressing themselves – be it individually or collectively. But mutual respect and trust is something that I personally feel should never be compromised on. That makes a family perfect no matter how imperfect the individuals are. That’s what makes our characters in the show stand out as well. While they individually have their own beliefs – they trust each other unconditionally and respect each other as well.”

The show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi stars Shaheer Sheikh as Dev Dixit and as Dr Sonakshi Bose. The serial showcases how the spark between the happily married couple fades and reality hits them. Dev will come across a truth that will leave him shattered and break his entire family.