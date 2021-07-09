Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh faces massive backlash for sharing topless picture

actress who played the role of Aaliya in the popular show has been currently in the news. The actress is facing a lot of heat online and is bashed for her latest photoshoot. This all started when Shikha shared a topless picture on her Instagram. In the picture, Shikha can be seen lying down on the bed and covering her front portion with a pillow. The actress was flaunting her toned body. She captioned the post as, "Theme of the night was Red". Also Read - From Balika Vadhu to Apna Time Bhi Aayega: THESE 9 TV shows garnered great TRPs with their 'forced marriage' tracks

Shikha's friends from the industry showered her post with love, whereas netizens did not like her post. Kumkum Bhagya's aka Pragya wrote, "Ab Mai ghar aajau?" One Twitter user commented, "Ma'am, at least we didn't expect this from you", "Didn't expect this", "Ye expect nhi kiya tha apse," said the other one.

Shikha is quite active on social media and keeps sharing a lot of pictures and videos about parenting on her social media. A few days back, the actress shared her breastfeeding picture on Instagram and captioned it as, “We live in a society where a mother catches less hell for giving her toddler a coke than she does for giving her toddler Breastmilk. I am working to change that in my lifetime ~~ Deanna Decker.”

On the personal front, Shikha welcomed a baby girl and has taken a break from work. The 35 years old actress is spending quality time with her little one. Shikha was last seen in the TV show Laal Ishq.