Kundali Bhagya actress got married to Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal in a grand wedding in November 2021. Post her lavish and dreamy wedding, the two have been setting the internet on fire with their romantic honeymoon pictures from the Maldives. But, recently the beautiful actress Shraddha came across a fake social media account of Rahul and quickly took to social media to alert her fans. She shared the screenshot on her Instagram story of the fake account of Rahul and wrote, “Spread the word, guys”. She added, “Anyone who follows him thinking it’s my husband, please unfollow the account immediately, it’s someone acting as him. My husband is not on Instagram or any other social networking site. Rahul is not on Instagram or any social networking site.” Also Read - Covid 19 positive Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh shares emotional turmoil of not being able to meet her little daughter

Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot on November 16 in Delhi and their wedding was attended by popular TV actors including Anjum Fakih, , , and others. Shraddha who is an avid social media user kept sharing a sneak peek into her holiday with her husband Rahul. She even shared a video and wrote, “Can we flip back to the good times?! #Us #SkipToTheGoodPart #SAN @hideawaybeachmaldives.”

On their one-month anniversary, Shraddha shared their wedding video and wrote, “Rahul aao mujhe uthao… Mujhe uthao (lift me up)… when I feel low. Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show… Pick me up when I feel scared or lost, pick me up each time who you love the most you’re asked… Pick me up even if it seems too old, pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go… & I shall do the same for you. Happy one month, baby. #RashInLove #16thNov21.”

On the work front, Shraddha participated as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. Later, she was seen in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, , Dream Girl, and Kundali Bhagya.