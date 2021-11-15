Popular television actress who is seen playing the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya is all set to tie the knot on November 16. A video from Shraddha's pre-wedding festivities has surfaced online and her fans are in awe of her beauty. Also Read - From doing pathbreaking roles to straddling between Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kumkum Bhagya, here's how the mommy to be Pooja Banerjee established herself as a versatile actress

In the video, the gorgeous actress is seen wearing a multi-colored salwar suit and paired with a pink dupatta. She added glam to her look by opting for studded danglers and a ring. She kept her look minimal. During her pre-festivities, Shraddha's unmissable wedding glow cannot be ignored. The bride-to-be cannot stop smiling during the festivities and looks super ravishing. Shraddha seeks blessings when her family members put a tika on her forehead.

For the uninitiated, Shraddha has reportedly flown off to Delhi for her pre-wedding festivities. A source close to the actor was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, the actress will be marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma, who is a family friend and prefers staying away from social media. Their wedding is an arranged marriage.

Shraddha's wedding will take place at Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity and her marriage will be a low-key affair. On the work front, Shraddha started her career as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestar's Ki Khoj in 2004. Later, she was seen in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, , Dream Girl, and Kundali Bhagya. In 2019, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with Alam Makkar.