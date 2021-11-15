Popular television actress Shraddha Arya who is seen playing the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya is all set to tie the knot on November 16. A video from Shraddha's pre-wedding festivities has surfaced online and her fans are in awe of her beauty. Also Read - From doing pathbreaking roles to straddling between Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kumkum Bhagya, here's how the mommy to be Pooja Banerjee established herself as a versatile actress
In the video, the gorgeous actress is seen wearing a multi-colored salwar suit and paired with a pink dupatta. She added glam to her look by opting for studded danglers and a ring. She kept her look minimal. During her pre-festivities, Shraddha's unmissable wedding glow cannot be ignored. The bride-to-be cannot stop smiling during the festivities and looks super ravishing. Shraddha seeks blessings when her family members put a tika on her forehead.
Watch the video here -
For the uninitiated, Shraddha has reportedly flown off to Delhi for her pre-wedding festivities. A source close to the actor was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, the actress will be marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma, who is a family friend and prefers staying away from social media. Their wedding is an arranged marriage.
Shraddha's wedding will take place at Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity and her marriage will be a low-key affair. On the work front, Shraddha started her career as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestar's Ki Khoj in 2004. Later, she was seen in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. In 2019, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with Alam Makkar.
