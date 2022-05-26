Kundali Bhagya actress who plays the role of Preeta in the show recently informed everyone that she fell prey to fraudulent activity by an interior designer. Shraddha's revelation shocked everyone and left them jaw-drop. The gorgeous actress Shraddha had hired an interior designer Siddharth Punjabi for her new home, but the designer robbed her money and ran away. Shraddha shared the news on her social media and the news went viral within no time. Shraddha's fans and followers slammed the designer and were worried for the diva. She even requested everyone to be aware of the conman. Shraddha even said that the designer broke things in her house and ran with the fittings and other materials. She said that she paid 95% of the amount to him. Shraddha's fans were agitated and their anger made the designer apologize to the actress. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani blessed with a son, Sumona Chakravarti rubbishes marriage rumours and more

Well, recently the interior designer apologized to Shraddha Arya. The actress took to Instagram stories and thanked her fans for showing concern and support for her. She revealed that she has got her things back along with an apology. She wrote, "I can't thank my fans, followers, the journalists, and everyone who came out to support me in the matter of my new house, enough. With the support of all of you, I have got my fittings and fixtures back with an apology from the interior designer. Lesson learned: Never leave your work site unattended. My take away from the incident: In all these years of work in the industry, what I have really earned is the support of all my well-wishers. Forever Grateful!"

On her work front, Shraddha married Rahul Nagal on November 16, 2021, and the couple moved to their new house.