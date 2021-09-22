Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s sudden and untimely demise has left everyone heartbroken. The actor left for heavenly abode on September 2. Well, the late actor’s lookalike Chandan Wilfreen who calls himself ‘junior Sidharth Shukla’ has been going viral post the actor's death. Chandan is a content creator who copies Sidharth’s dialogues and his demeanor. Also Read - WHAT! Late actor Sidharth Shukla's lookalike Chandan's videos go VIRAL; you'd be left speechless – watch

Chandan has grabbed a lot of attention by creating video and lip-syncing to late Sidharth's dialogues. Chandan resembles the late actor and Sidharth's fans like his videos. Once Sidharth had liked Chandan's video wherein he was mimicking a dialogue from Broken But Beautiful 3.

But, a section of people slammed Chandan for his videos and also asked him to stop mimicking the late actor. The netizens bashed Chandan for using the late actor's memories for his name and fame. Well, just like his idol Sidharth, even Chandan does not pay much attention to trollers. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more: Shocking twists and turns to expect this week in Top TV shows

In an interview with India Forums Chandan said, 'At this very moment, I feel very overwhelmed and a mix of emotions. Nobody can fulfill the loss and the gap of Mr. Sidharth Shukla. I have been a fan of him since the olden days when he appeared in ' .' When he came to Bigg Boss 13, he became my inspiration and my idol and that’s when I started doing his videos on TikTok'.

He even reacted to the feedback that he received from his videos. He said, 'Well if you are asking about people, I don’t categorize people’s comments as positive or negative, however, I am getting mixed reactions, where people are very emotional, they take pictures with me and they give me blessings and ask me to keep going with what I do. I feel very nice when I hear that people are happy to see Sidharth’s video and that gives me more strength and a strong vibe to keep going'.

He further added saying, 'My account was hacked, it got disabled. I had to open a new account. When I was live in my new account for the first time, I was taken aback with the response and there was a family who was praying for me in live and supporting me which made me so emotional that I have saved the live in my new account. I do get some opposite reactions from some people, who think I want to replace or be Mr Sidharth Shukla, or make a business out of his demise. For myself, and as Sidharth’s fan, I respect everybody’s views, and it doesn’t matter to me because my aim is unstoppable and it’s to keep Sidharth Shukla’s presence alive amongst us and doesn't matter how much extent some people will go to, either hacking or reporting my account, I will keep my idol Mr Sidharth Shukla alive.

Right from dressing like Sidharth to following a fitness regime like him, Chandan seems to be a true fan of the star. What do you have to say about it?