was the first contestant to be revealed as a participant of 's reality TV show Lock Upp. The reality TV show is said to be highly controversial in nature and will feature personalities that have had their share of controversies. Nisha Rawal had a nasty split from her actor-husband last year. She alleged domestic violence case on him and there was a huge controversy. Nisha was brutally trolled for publically opening up on her ordeal. And now, in her latest interaction, Nisha has opened up on the trolling that she faced after her split from Karan Mehra. Also Read - Lock Upp Twitter review: Netizens find Kangana Ranaut's show 'dope'; draw comparisons with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss – read tweets

While talking to Etimes, Nisha Rawal stressed that she only opened on the ordeal twice, once when she conducted a press conference and once when she gave an interview. And that's about it. The actress said that she never spoke about it one-on-one as it was not masala for anyone. In her interaction, the actress had mentioned that she was even looking for a job at MacDonald's so as to survive for which she was called out and trolled online. The actress said that as a mother she had her insecurities about the financial security of her child. Nisha Rawal highlighted that she was worried about how she'd going to feed him, provide him with medicines, pay his school fees. Also Read - Lock Upp: Will Poonam Pandey look forward to finding love in Kangana Ranaut's reality show? The actress REVEALS [Exclusive]

Nisha said that she was very vulnerable at that point while talking to the media and was very scared and in pain. "That day I wanted to just lock myself behind a door and stay there forever but I came out and spoke. That requires courage and I am proud of it," Nisha told ETimes. The actress said that she lost all of her fans after the whole episode with Karan Mehra. Nisha added that she was also trolled for throwing a lavish birthday party for Kavish on his birthday and using branded bags. Nisha said that she is a celebrity and gets paid enough to afford it. Nisha who never had a controversy in her life before and all that she knew was love was devastated on receiving hate online.