Lock Upp jailor Karan Kundrra reunites with Bigg Boss 15 friend Vidhi Pandya [View Pic]

Lock Upp jailor Karan Kundrra recently reunited with his friend from Bigg Boss 15 Vidhi Pandya. The two met on May 6 and had a gala time together. Vidhi shared a cute picture of them on her social media. In the mirror selfie picture, the two were seen standing close together and were all smiles as they met after a long time. Vidhi captioned the picture, “Hi Motku.” Both, Vidhi and Karan looked super cute together in this picture. Vidhi donned a beautiful ethnic outfit while Karan looked handsome in a casual avatar. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Munawar Faruqui to win Lock Upp; Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi goes viral after singing Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan and more

Back in March, Karan and Vidhi had met and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash had accompanied them later. The trio reunited post the end of the reality show. They shared fun pictures and videos from their fun outing. During their stay in Bigg Boss 15, Vidhi, Karan, and Tejasswi bonded well and their friendship even became stronger with each passing day.

On the work front, Karan is currently busy with multiple projects. He is currently seen in Lock Upp and Dance Deewane Juniors. While Vidhi is playing the lead in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye opposite Vijayendra Kumeria.