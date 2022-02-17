Bigg Boss OTT lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. The two first inside the reality show Bigg Boss OTT house and their bond became stronger with each passing day. The two even expressed their feelings for each other inside the house and post the show, the couple is seen happily dating. From dinner dates to family vacations, Raqesh has been an important part of the Shetty family. #ShaRa fans are happy and excited to see the duo together and are waiting for them to tie the knot soon. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Hina Khan and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

In an interview with ETimes TV, Shamita revealed that she did not expect to find love in the show. She was quoted saying, "But as we got to know each other, we kind of understood that we wanted to explore something solid outside the house too. Once we came out, we realised that we really wanted to take this forward, and got to know each other better."

Raqesh added saying that Shamita is someone who he wanted to be with as a partner and as a friend. He said, "For me, her soul shined as bright as a star. That is when I knew that this was something I would really like to explore." Shamita appreciated Raqesh and said that he has a good understanding of life. She even added saying that Raqesh is easy to be with and is an important factor for her. Shamita even said that the two are going good, and she wants to leave it at that right now.

Further Raqesh said that Shamita is an individual for him and he feels a sense substance in her. He praised her as he called his ladylove loyal and says she is clear about her thoughts. Raqesh even spoke about them getting married and said, “Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven’t got much time to spend together to gauge things. So, let’s hope for the best."

Recently, the two celebrated Valentine's Day together in Alibaug. The two gave major couple goals with their lovey-dovey pictures.