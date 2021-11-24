Actor Manit Joura who plays the role of Rishabh Luthra in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya has now decided to quit the show after being associated with it for four years. The actor said that he didn’t contemplate the decision but it was rather impromptu. The handsome actor said that he joined Kundali Bhagya after Prem Bandhan ended in June with a feeling that he would do good to the show. Over a while, Manit felt that he had given almost everything to the character he was playing on-screen. Also Read - Shraddha Arya left blushing by the paps on her return to Mumbai; reveals husband Rahul Nagal is back to 'Desh Ki Seva' — watch video

Well, the actor recently shot for a 20-minute long sequence a couple of days ago but has now decided to bid adieu to this journey. In an interview with ETimes, the actor said that in the upcoming track, his character returned from London back to India after a few days. It was when the actor decided it was time to make a graceful exit. Moreover, he said that he was planning to take a week-long leave, but the production negotiated with him to reduce the leaves. It was then, Manit felt right to exit the show.

He even said that his decision to leave the show left the director of Kundali Bhagya shocked. The director told Manit that 'Kundali is incomplete without him'. The actor said that even he is incomplete without Kundali Bhagya and what he is today is because of the show and nothing can take that away.

Manit spoke about the appreciation he earned over the years for his character Rishabh and said, “It has given me recognition and stability. However, just to have me in the show toh character ke saath justice nahi ho paayega. I won’t enjoy performing the part. But as I said, I have made some great associations and indelible memories on the show. I am grateful to the makers for the opportunity.”

Manit revealed that now it is time to attempt something else as there is so much good work happening around. He said that he wants to be known for his choices and the body of work he is doing. On the work front, Manit started his TV career with Aaja Mahi Vay and was later seen in shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ram Milaayi Jodi and Bejoy Nambiar's Rush. He even made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat. Manjit later played a lead role in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan show.