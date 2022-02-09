’s Naagin 6 is all set to entertain its audiences from 12 February. The supernatural show is making fans eager for its new storyline and plot. The makers of the show have roped Mahekk Chahal and Tejasswi Prakash to play the role of Naagin. Actress Mahekk and Tejasswi will be playing positive characters in Naagin 6 reportedly. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahekk spoke about her role in Naagin 6 and said that she is super excited about the show. “I am super excited. You know as kids, boys wanted to be Spider-Man and Superman, and likewise girls wanted to be superwoman. So I am really looking forward to this,” says Mahekk. Also Read - Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash reveals she's 'IRRITATED' with Karan Kundrra for THIS reason

The actress even added saying, “My first launch into TV is with this show. I did Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se in the past, but that was only for a couple of weeks.” The gorgeous actress even revealed her favourite Naagin from the previous seasons of the show and said that she thinks has made the show glamorous and played her role with ease. “I think it is Mouni (Roy) because she kind of set the stage for everybody, as all the other Naagins came after her. I think she just put the whole base there, made it so glamorous, did it with such ease, did it very classy, and that girl is also very classy. So she will always remain my favourite Naagin,” states Mahekk. Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal wishes Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita maa; emotional netizens praise him – view tweets

Mahekk said that late actress from 1986 fantasy romance film, Nagina is her all-time favourite movie. She also said that to play the role of Naagin she has taken inspiration from Mouni's role from Naagin 1. Mahekk seems to be in aww with Mouni and the way she played the role of a Naagin. Mouni set the tone, but she did it prior to that and she is such a great artist and did it with so much glamour. Even if we get 5 to 10 percent of what she did that will be great. The way she carried herself, the way she looked in the movie, her eyes, obviously you try to think about that. Like a lot of the times I do something, and my director says, ‘No Mehekk, make the eyes stronger’, and then I automatically think about her,” said the actress. Also Read - BTS x Naagin: Move over Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal, desi ARMY imagines V as hot sapera with Hobi as serpent – watch hilarious edit

Recently, Mahekk revealed her character in Naagin 6 on Instagram and captioned the photo: "The wait is finally over….. Excited to reveal my look and my character for Naagin 6. Naagin’s character spoke to me so deeply and I knew then I just had to take it up. She is the protector of India, she is strong and powerful. I believe Indian women these days exude these qualities and that is why I wanted to take up a role that represents my belief in the woman of today."

Naagin season 6's storyline and the plot will revolve around the Covid-19 pandemic. Tejasswi will be playing the role of a Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin, a powerful naagin who will save the world from a mahamaari. Apart from Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal will also play a lead role in the show. Apart from Tejasswi, Simba actors including , Urvashi Dholakia and many more will be seen in the show. Reportedly, and Mouni Roy will be making a cameo appearance in the Naagin 6. The show will premiere on 12 February 2022.