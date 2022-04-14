Bigg Boss season 15's lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town. Recently, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi shared a cute video on her Instagram stories wherein the two were seen twinning in black outfits. It seems as the couple went out for a dinner party. Karan looked dapper in a black tux, while Tejasswi looked super-hot in a black dress. She completed her look with subtle make-up and tied her hair into a low ponytail. The head over heels love couple was seen holding hands as they posed for the video. Bot, Karan, and Tejasswi looked ravishing and their swag was on-point. Their latest video made TejRan fans happy. Also Read - Karan Kundrra sides with Pratik Sehajpal in the Kashika Kapoor controversy, says, 'This is clear harassment'; fans laud him

A look at Tejasswi's post - Also Read - Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash REVEALS why she hasn’t got a single TV Award in her career; explains how it is unfair

Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh-Haarsh reveal their baby's nickname, Disha Parmar bonds with Sakshi Tanwar on sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more

Recently, there were rumours about their roka ceremony, and Karan told ETimes 'I give subtle hints and answer their queries in thode cryptic way and jinko samjhana hota hai woh samajh jaate hai'.

Earlier, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan spoke about his marriage plans with Tejasswi and said, “I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed is going to happen for sure. No one is asking us about it)."

On the work front, Karan is currently seen in 's reality show as a jailor. While he will be seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi is seen playing the role of Sarva Shresth Naagin in 's supernatural show Naagin 6.