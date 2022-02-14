Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash recently reunited with her Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya former co-star Rohit Suchanti and the two grooved to 's viral song Bananza. The duo could not stop making a reel after they reunited and shared it on Instagram. Rohit wrote, "We are two mad people , it’s always madness when she’s around. Naagin dances really well (sic)." Both Tejasswi and Rohit took social media by storm with their energetic dance performance. In the video, Tejasswi donned a bright yellow outfit, while Rohit wore a white T-shirt paired with a striped jacket and denim. Within no time, fans of Tejasswi and Rohit filled the comments section with their messages. One user wrote, 'YOU ARE BEST FRIEND GOALS I NEED A ROHIT OR TEJA IN MY LIFE', while another commented saying, 'Wow!! Tbvh you guys look extremely cute together!! Please do a project as a couple!! It will surely reach heights!!' Also Read - Bigg Boss: Fire breaks out on the sets of Salman Khan hosted show; no injuries reported

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suchanti (@imrohitsuchanti)

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen playing the role of Pratha in 's supernatural show Naagin season 6. While Rohit is seen on Bhagya Lakshmi show. Tejasswi who managed to win millions of hearts with her stint in 's hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 15, the actress is making fans fall in love with her new show. Fans of Tejasswi are happy to see the actress alonsgide Simba Nagpal. Fans are going gaga over Tejasswi's cute expressions in Naagin 6. One Twitter user wrote, "Well performed @itsmetejasswi looks amazing on #Naagin6 Liked her performance and her new screen avatar. Did exceedingly. well, looking forward to it (sic)." Another wrote, "I loved Teja's acting and she looked so beautiful!! Her beauty and natural acting lit up the screen each time she came. Her parts were the best part of the first episode. Looking forward to watch the second episode tonight. #TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #Naagin6 (sic)."