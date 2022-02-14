Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash grooves to Akon's Bananza as she reunites with former co-star Rohit Suchanti – watch video

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash reunited with her Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya former co-star Rohit Suchanti. The duo grooved to Akon's viral song Bananza and fans could not stay calm. Watch their cute dance video.