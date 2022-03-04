Bigg Boss season 15's Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the talk of the town ever since they came out of the show as a couple. They managed to win hearts with their sizzling hot chemistry and their fans have named them 'TejRan'. Recently, Tejasswi and Karan's first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' was released and their fans went gaga over their romance. Karan and Tejasswi impressed fans with their performance and fans remembered their happy times from 's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Tiger 3 release date: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's swag give fans GOOSEBUMPS, already label it a BLOCKBUSTER

Recently, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi shared a cute picture with her boyfriend Karan on her Instagram story and captioned the picture as 'I wish for a SUNNY Day'. In the picture, Tejasswi looks beautiful in a brown crop top paired with brown pants, while Karan looks handsome in a white shirt paired with brown pants. In the picture, Tejasswi and Karan cannot stop looking at each other and their picture is going viral on the internet.

Take a look -



Within no time, TejRan fans flooded the comments section as they showered the couple with love. One user wrote, 'Yessss aap unhe saath mein spot karte raho because we miss them together so much', while another wrote, 'True ❤️ they are a couple goal'. The third user commented, 'Fab couple'.

Post Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi got busy as she started shooting for 's show Naagin 6. But, Karan was always spotted visiting Tejasswi on the sets of her show and the paps clicked them. Both Tejasswi and Karan do not shy away from flaunting their love and fans get crazy seeing their PDAs.