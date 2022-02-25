Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has been in the news ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. She manages to take the internet by storm with her pictures, videos, and appearances. Recently, the actress shared a cute video on her Instagram and asked what would happen if there were 3 of me? She shared a dance video and captioned it as 'What would happen if there were 3 of me? Triple Trouble...' Tejasswi looked beautiful in a short mustard yellow dress and raised the temperature soaring with her infectious smile. Also Read - Abhijeet Bichukale slams Karan Kundrra for being jobless; says 'tu mere pede ka ad karega 150 rupya dunga'

Tejasswi's beau Karan Kundrra commented on her post as he wrote, 'Meri aish thi.. actually nai.. mera kya hota ???? marr gaya mark!!' Karan and Tejasswi's social media game is strong and their #TejRan fans are in love with their super-cute chemistry. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans express want makers to wake up and more

On Thursday, Tejasswi was mobbed by the paps while she was heading home from the Mumbai airport. Tejasswi was shooting a music video with her man Karan in Goa and immediately returned on the sets of Naagin 6 to shoot. A cute video of her saying, 'You have blocked me from everywhere. How am I supposed to go? Ye media walo ne mujhe gher liya' went viral on the internet.

Talking to ETimes TV, the beautiful actress said that she missed taking a break and who would want to leave Goa. She added saying, 'it's good to be working and I'm so glad that I'm blessed to be hopping from one set to another. In fact even though I'm out of Bigg Boss I feel like I'm still around cameras all the time but no complaints as I love my work'.