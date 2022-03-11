Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash talks about her bond with beau Karan Kundrra's mother; says 'I love her and...'

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and beau Karan Kundrra are painting the town red with their love. Recently, Tejasswi spoke her heart out about Karan's mother and said that they love each other a lot.