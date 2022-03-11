Bigg Boss season 15's lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are head over heels in love with each other. The two paint the town red with their chemistry and bond. Post Bigg Boss 15 show, both Tejasswi and Karan are in a steady relationship and are often spotted spending time with each other. During an interview with ETimes TV, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi, revealed that she is fond of her beau Karan's mother. Also Read - Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin's weekend begins a day early; Fans call them 'Happy Souls' [VIEW PICS]

Tejasswi spoke her heart out about Karan's mother and said that they love each other a lot. She said, "Sasuma is too soon. But I love her and she loves me. We have a gala time whenever we meet. We are so similar in so many ways and whenever it comes to Karan, his mother and me, Karan is always on another team. It is very painful for Karan to watch his mother and me together (laughs). Because we are just crazy."

She continued saying, "We say whatever our hearts say. If you ever talk to Karan's mother she is zero filter. She always speaks her heart out and not what others think or the media thinks. Karan is like mamma aap kya kar rahe ho... We are very similar in a lot of ways. I have told Sunny (Karan) that we should take both our moms out."

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen playing the role of Pratha in Naagin 6. While Karan is seen playing a jailor on 's Lock Upp. Karan and Tejasswi appeared in the first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' and their song created a storm on the internet.