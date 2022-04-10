Popular telly actress Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen playing the lead role of naagin in 's supernatural show Naagin 6. The actress recently spoke about her fit look and revealed that the Bigg Boss show helped her in losing weight. Actress Tejasswi is happy with her fit look and says that her weight loss has helped her look attractive. Also Read - Has Karan Kundrra finalised a flat worth Rs 20-crore in Bandra? These pics will blow your mind

In an interview with ETimes, Tejasswi said, “With the kind of things that happened to me in the house, I was not able to eat well. I lost a lot of weight in the house and then I got an offer for Naagin. One of the most important things on the show is that the naagin should look desirable and fitter. I am glad that I could pull off the look because I lost weight and people are loving my glam quotient in the show." Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Bharti Singh-Haarsh and more TV celebs whose PDA before paps makes fans go aww

Tejasswi even added that her past shows including Pehredaar Piya Ki landed in several controversies, but she has been able to strike a chord with the audiences. She revealed that her past shows have helped her gain Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Naagin. Also Read - A trimmer Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts a black gown at the United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave; Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor shower her with compliments

Tejasswi is in a happy relationship with Karan Kundrra and they are inseparable. The actress spoke about the constant attention they are getting and said that they are overwhelmed. Tejasswi said that she is glad that people love them as a couple and said that they feel blessed to receive so much attention and love from the people.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen playing the role of Pratha, a Sharva Shresth naagin in Naagin 6.