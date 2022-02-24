Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is madly in love with Karan Kundrra and the two paint the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures. The two met on 's reality show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love instantly. Post the show, the couple has been spotted together and their fans get awestruck with their mind-blowing chemistry. After winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi got busy with Naagin 6 and could not spend time with her man. But, Karan made sure that the two spend quality time with each other and was often spotted on the sets of Naagin 6. Now, Karan has also got a bit busy with his music videos, and his ladylove Tejasswi is missing her boyfriend. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant slams Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut for taking a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss; says, 'bhai mein dum hai, behen mein nahi'

Karan is currently shooting in Goa for a song. A video of Tejasswi went viral wherein she was seen missing her boyfriend and was eagerly waiting to meet him. In the video, Tejasswi gave a shocking reaction after knowing that Karan will take more than 2-3 days and won't be returning soon. The actress gets annoyed and tells the paps that tell Karan to stay there and not return. The paps told Tejasswi to go to Goa and meet Karan. But, the actress expressed her helplessness as she said that she is shooting for Naagin 6 and will not be able to travel. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 gets smashing online TRPs, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain on Smart Jodi and more

Tejasswi's supermatural show Naagin 6 has broken all the records. The show has reached the third spot on the TRP charts and is doing well in terms of storyline and plot.