Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor gears up to battle heavy trolling for the story of Tejasswi Prakash starrer; 'mujhe gaaliyaan padne waali'

Naagin 6's Ekta Kapoor recently spoke about people linking Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss 15 with the supernatural show; says 'Don't think have the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin'.