TV Czarina is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming supernatural show Naagin season 6. Fans are super excited about the show. Naagin 6 will premiere on February 12 and will feature Tejasswi Prakash as the lead Naagin who will save the world from deadly diseases. Apart from Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal, Sudhaa Chandran, Mahekk Chahal, , and Manit Joura will reportedly play pivotal roles in the show. The promo of Naagin 6 was released and within no time people trolled the makers for the story which was focused on the ongoing pandemic. People found the storyline of Naagin 6 funny.

In an interview with ETimes, Ekta spoke her heart out about being trolled for Naagin 6 story and said that after doing the six seasons there is comparatively less amount of pressure on her. She even said that she is not under any pressure because the last two seasons did not do well on the TRP charts, but the weekend numbers were much better than other shows.

Ekta even said that she does not have to follow any precedence as the last two seasons were a big hit that she wants Naagin 6 to be a bigger hit. Ekta even said that she knew that 'ke mujhe gaaliyaan padne waali hai because agar yehi kaam koi really celebrated maker karta, things would have been different.' She said that there will be criticism and she is fine with it as she did not specified corona, but wanted to show what people went through in the last 2 years.

Later, Ekta even reacted to the ongoing buzz that Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash won the show as she was cast as the lead in Naagin 6. Ekta said, "I am happy. Everyone else have to eventually see her on the show and I wanted someone this time very vivacious but innocence. The character that we wanted Tejasswi to play was reluctant hero. I saw Tejasswi in the show and we spoke to her manager and signed her who assured us that she will be onboard. Before the show, I had seen her. I had liked her so much though I don't see too much of Bigg Boss but a lot of my friends do."

She further added saying, "Also, there's clippings of Bigg Boss all over the Instagram and you end up watching it. I feel she is a very attractive young girl. There's something about her eyes and I just had to cast her. Honestly, I've never met her except this show and now when I gave her a narration now. I knew she would win when she got my evil eye, it went from Raqesh to Karan to her. I knew she would win. I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I've done nothing. I don't think I've the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that's all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself."

Tejasswi will be seen romancing Simba Nagpal on-screen in Naagin 6. Are you excited for Naagin 6?