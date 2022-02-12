TV Czarina is extremely excited for her upcoming supernatural show, Naagin 6. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show will go air on Saturday, February 12. Well, a day before the show's release, Ekta watched her series and also shared glimpses on her Instagram stories. She shared a few visuals from Naagin 6 featuring Manit Joura and fans are going gaga over it. She even played "How much of a Naagin are you?" game and scored 100. Talking about the visuals shared by Ekta have Manit in it assuring that the pandits that 'sarvashresth naagin' will return to take revenge for the entire nation. Also Read - Karan Kundrra on being tagged toxic BF to Tejasswi Prakash; Kapil Sharma's dig at Bipasha Basu-Karan, celebs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more: TV News Weekly RECAP

The supernatural show Naagin 6 will feature Tejasswi Prakash who will play the role of a sarvashresth naagin Pratha who will save the world from deadly diseases. Tejasswi will star opposite Simba Nagpal and the show will also feature Maheck Chahal in main roles.

Well, Naagin 6 has become the talk of the town, and fans of Naagin series are excited about its new storyline and plot. The maker of Naagin, Ekta was highly inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to take this topic as her plot. She wanted to show people suffering in these 2 years. In an interview with a media portal, Ekta spoke about casting Tejasswi as the new Naagin and said she wanted someone this time very vivacious but innocent. The character that we wanted Tejasswi to play was a reluctant hero.

Tejasswi's fans are excited to see her romancing Simba Nagpal on-screen in Naagin 6.