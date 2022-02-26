Naagin 6 stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in lead roles. The show has been receiving overwhelming love from the audiences. The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned in keeping viewers hooked to the screens. Well, it seems as Naagin 6's storyline and the plot have been loved by the audiences. Recently, the show's TRPs result showed that Naagin 6 secured a place in the top 10. The online TRPs are way too high and the entire cast and crew of the show are beaming with joy. TV Czarina took to her Instagram stories and thanked all the fans for the love they had been giving to Naagin 6. She wrote, “I don’t know how many people know this but Naagin 6 has probably been one of the best launch in the last year. We are at a 2.1 rating.” Also Read - Naagin 6 smashes TRP ratings, Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's crying foul remark and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

Well, recently fans of the show flooded the social media as they pointed out how Naagin 6 reminded them of Naagin 1. The fans of Naagin 6 compared Pratha and Rishabh's chemistry to aka Shivanya and 's bond from Naagin 1. One of the fans also wrote that Tejasswi's innocence is just the same as Mouni from Naagin 1. One of the users wrote, “I don't know if its the same set being using or a similar storyline for Pratha & Rishab, but Naagin6 is reminding me so much of Naagin1. Teja & Simba are the only other couple in the entire franchise that have come close to the kind of chemistry that Mouni & Arjun shared #Naagin6.” While, others wrote, 'After Mouni Roy in Naagin 1, only Tejasswi Prakash has managed to bring in the innocence that we once saw in Shivanya. Teja as Pratha relates soo much to me, just like Shivanya did. Just like Mouni, Tejasswi exudes the same charm and fierceness. #Naagin6'. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bobby Deol whacks a sixer in Love Hostel, Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp in legal trouble and more

I don't know if its the same set being using or a similar storyline for Pratha & Rishab, but Naagin6 is reminding me so much of Naagin1. Teja & Simba are the only other couple in the entire franchise that have come close to the kind of chemistry that Mouni & Arjun shared #Naagin6 — Varun Sinha (@Varunteamzsquad) February 25, 2022

After Mouni Roy in Naagin 1, only Tejasswi Prakash has managed to bring in the innocence that we once saw in Shivanya. Teja as Pratha relates soo much to me, just like Shivanya did. Just like Mouni, Tejasswi exudes the same charm and fierceness. #Naagin6 — Natasha Fernandes (@Natasha15941612) February 25, 2022

Tejasswi and Simba look soo cute on-screen. We want Pratha-Rishab love story to start ASAP on Naagin 6. @itsmetejasswi @SimbaNagpal7 — Tina Pillai (@JPillia) February 25, 2022

I had stopped watching Naagin after the 1st season. It was that bad. But now, I started watching season 6 and it gives me hope. Love Tejasswi and Simba. @itsmetejasswi @SimbaNagpal7 #Naagin6 — Pritha Mishra (@pritha_mishra) February 25, 2022

Naagin has been one of the most successful supernatural franchise. Naagin 6 show stars Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Ashish Trivedi and Mahek Chahal as the Aadi Naagin.