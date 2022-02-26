Naagin 6: Fans praise Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show; say 'Pratha-Rishabh's chemistry reminds them of Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani's bond from Naagin 1'

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 has been winning hearts with their exceptional performances. Fans of Naagin have compared Pratha-Rishabh's chemistry with Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani's bond from Naagin 1.