Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's supernatural show Naagin 6 has left everyone stunned with 's dhamakedaar entry as Laal Naagin. In Saturday's episode of Naagin 6, Rashami was introduced as Laal Naagin who belongs to Chingstan and has come to destroy Hindustan. Pratha gets to know that a deadly virus has been transported from Chingistan to Hindustan in the human form and rushes to destroy it with her sister Mahekk. Pratha and Mahekk get shocked to see Shangrila who is the doppelganger of Shalakha. Also Read - Naagin 6, March 27, Written Updates: Rashami Desai aka Laal Naagin almost kills Shesh Naagin aka Tejasswi Prakash by stabbing her in her weakest spot

In tonight's episode of Naagin 6, Rashami was shocked to see her in a double role. Rashami was seen playing the role of Shalakha who is from Hindustan and is saving the country on the behalf of Sesh Naagin. Both, Laal Naagin and Shalakha come face to face and fight their baatle. Rashami's double role left twitter divided. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash narrowly escapes a wardrobe malfunction as her silk bathrobe gets stuck in vanity van – watch video

One user wrote, 'What a Performance @TheRashamiDesai Take a bow!!!', while another commented saying, 'Oh god...@TheRashamiDesai girl you just bought the goosebumps with your performance.... Ufff... You are doing a fabulous job darling.... So proud of you.... @ektarkapoor Thank you for giving us #RashamiDesai in #Naagin6 It was a treat to watch her'. The third user wrote, 'Super happy to know Rashami is in double role as Naagin! Last time she didn’t turn once, now she is double!! And man she looks stunning in Naagin outfits especially light blue outfit!' Also Read - Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash to Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale: 7 TV actors who struggled to survive in the industry for bizarre reasons

Here's how Twitterati reacted -

Aaj Ka Gyaan: " RASHAMI Ko kewal RASHAMI hi hara sakti hai...Today's episode belongs to Rashami and a treat for Rashamian. AND some Characters in the #Naagin6 need to take acting classes from Actor Rashami Desai much needed. " #RashamiDesai #Naagin6WithRashamiDesai#Naagin6 — Md Shahzade (@md__shahzade) March 27, 2022

Honestly am glad if Rashami desai has done this as a cameo role.. The mark she left just by coming in two episodes though i wanted to see her doing tandaav. She would've nailed the dance part completely. #Naagin6

RASHAMI ADORNING NAAGIN 6 — Shivi? (@Musafirr___) March 27, 2022

Thank you @ektarkapoor it was amazing to watch @TheRashamiDesai play both roles in #Naagin6 with aplomb and flawlessly without any hamming / shouting. What a Cameo. Thank you from #Rashamians pic.twitter.com/UTDMZQJWQd — Mithu || Evil Eyes Off Rashami || TeamChingistan? (@fairydesai) March 27, 2022

SHALAKHA DEFEATS THE EVIL Pratha is Useless ?? #RashamiDesai #Naagin6 — Donal Bisht (@DonaIBisht_) March 27, 2022

Thank you @ektarkapoor and Team for an amazing episode of #NAAGIN6#RashamiDesai Nailed the Double Role. I had no doubt she would ace her Role. @TheRashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/vkPaA9SuqA — kh?/LeTtHeMLiVeFFS/ (@Girl888Kh) March 27, 2022