Tejasswi Prakash's supernatural show Naagin 6 has been ruling millions of hearts with its storyline and plot. The 's show has continued to entertain fans and has managed to top the TRP charts. The show seems to have been doing good for weeks now and fans are pretty impressed with the makers. The upcoming episode of Naagin 6 will witness high voltage drama for the viewers.

Recently, the makers of Naagin 6 posted a new promo of their show and gave a sneak peek to the fans about their upcoming episode. In the promo, Tejasswi aka Pratha, a Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagin, and Mahekk Chahal aka Shesh Naagin will be seen saving their Hindustan from Changistan's attack. The Naagins will fight against the Laal naagin and will try their level best to save their country. A voice in the background of the video says, "Dushman desh ne icchadaari naagin ka todd banakar kiya desh pe hamla. Changistan aur Hindustan mein chiddegi jung. Kaise rokegi Naagin ye Changistani tabaahi?"

Watch the promo here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The promo was captioned as, “Dushman desh ne naye hathiyaar ke saath kiya Shesh aur Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin par hamla, aakhir kaise karenge yeh inn mushkilon ka saamna?”

Well, there are reports that Bigg Boss 15's will be playing the role of Laal Naagin in the show. Though the actress has denied being part of Naagin 6, recently pictures of her from the sets of the show have been going viral. In the pictures, Rashami can be seen performing aerial stunts. Fans of Rashami are eagerly waiting to see her reunite with Tejasswi.