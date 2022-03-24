Popular telly actress Rashami Desai will be soon entering Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show Naagin 6. There are various speculations that Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestant Rashami will be playing an important role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. This piece of news has left all her fans excited. If this news turns out to be true, then Tejasswi will be seen reuniting with Rashami and fans are eagerly waiting to see them together. Also Read - Naagin 6: Rashami Desai's BTS pictures from the sets LEAKED; Laal Naagin to take on Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal
Well, recently a tweet grabbed everyone's attention and within no time a war has started on Twitter. Rashami and Tejasswi's fans have got into a verbal argument on Twitter after a tweet about them caught everyone's attention. According to the tweet, Rashami Desai who will be entering Naagin 6 is getting paid more than the lead actress Tejasswi. The user even said that Tejasswi is not happy with the decision of the makers and had a big argument with the production.
The tweet reads, '#RashamiDesai is charging 3× more than Lead of #Naagin6.
Tejasswi is not happy with the decision & had a big argument with the production & after that jump into the pool of Naagin set ..!!' Well, it seems as the user of this tweet is a big fan of Rashami and is not fond of Tejasswi. His tweet has left Twitter divided and fans have been arguing on the same.
Here's a look at the tweet -
Here's how twitterati reacted -
The tweet seems to be fake as a source from the show has revealed that both Rashami and Tejasswi are good friends and share an amazing bond. After Bigg Boss 15, fans of Tejasswi and Rashami cannot wait to see them working together once again.
Recently, there are a few leaked pictures from the sets of Naagin 6 that went viral on social media pages. In the pictures, Rashami can be seen performing the aerial stunt in the air along with Mahekk Chahal. Reportedly, Rashami will be playing the role of Laal naagin who is the asur and is trying to go against her country. Tejasswi aka Pratha will try her level best to protect her country from asurs.
