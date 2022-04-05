Popular telly actress was currently seen playing the dual role of Shanglira and Shalakha in Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's supernatural show Naagin 6. The actress played the role of shape-shifting snakes and fans loved her exceptional performances. The actress recently bid adieu to the show as her character was over in 's show. She recently thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for giving her challenging roles and also expressed her gratitude. Also Read - Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan: THIS Naagin actress replaces new mom Bharti Singh as the host

Rashmika shared a series of pictures of both the characters that she played in Naagin 6 and wrote, "Can't thank you enough to @ektarkapoor for #shanglira & #shalakha this time it was more fun and yet challenging ? and @singhranjankumar for being my constant support without u this was not possible ???

Hope u all enjoyed watching me in double roll ?".

Take a look at her post -

Rashami's double role as Shalakha and Shanglira managed to win hearts. Netizens could not stop praising her performance and also showered love on her.

In the current episode of Naagin 6, Pratha managed to consume the poison from the sea. She then tries to find out the third asur. On the other hand, reveals to Shalakha the truth about Neelgiri mountain, and the two recall their bitter memories from their childhood. Mahek reveals how she was supposed to become the shesh naagin but Pratha became the shesh naagin.

On the other hand, Mahek gets to know that Rehan killed Riya and informs Pratha. The sisters plan to take revenge and make a plan. They call Rehan into the room and teach him a lesson for life. Rishabh sees Pratha in her naagin avatar and gets shocked.