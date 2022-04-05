Naagin 6: Rashami Desai thanks Ekta Kapoor for making her part of Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal show; here's what she said

Rashami Desai recently thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for giving her challenging roles and also expressed her gratitude. She shared pictures of her Naagin avatar and wrote, "Can't thank you enough to @ektarkapoor for #shanglira & #shalakha this time it was more fun and yet challenging".