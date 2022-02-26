Gauahar Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, , , Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Naagin 6, Pratik Sehajpal, Sidharth Shukla, Karan Kundrra and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the week. Gauahar Khan responds to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark after Bigg Boss 15, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans upset with poor writing, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 smashes online TRP ratings, Karan Kundrra’s Twitter Space gets 257k live listeners and more. So, you see, a lot of things happened in the TV news in this past week. Let’s have a look at who and what made news in the TV world in the last seven days. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta-Gauahar Khan laud anti-war protestors, Jasmin Bhasin has the sweetest wish for Aly Goni and more

Karan Kundrra’s Twitter Space gets 257k live listeners Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Latest Promo: Nakuul Mehta - Disha Parmar fans send love as the upcoming track promises cute moments between #RaYa

Bigg Boss 15 former contestant Karan Kundrra was trending on Twitter for his Space session which got a whopping 257k live listeners. Fans are obviously overjoyed and are trending RECORD BREAKER KARAN. “257K people listened him in his first ever space @kkundrra is born to break records,” read a tweet. Another comment read, “All the Records Break KaranKundrra, because he makes his own records Agreed RECORD BREAKER KARAN.” His fans also started posting memes. Also Read - Anusha Dandekar looks Super Hot at Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar wedding party; netizens compare Karan Kundrra's ex with Tejasswi Prakash

Pratik Sehajpal responseds to people calling him second Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 15 former contestant Pratik Sehajpal was asked to respond to people calling him 'second Sidharth Shukla' and his reply will win hearts. He stated that there was one Sidharth Shukla and there will also be one. His humble reply has won hearts again. A comment on the video reads, "Pratik the most loveable and genuine guy he deserves all the respect and the love he gets for it." Many called him 'humble'.

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's show smashes online TRP ratings

Tejasswi Prakash - Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 has got 38 points which just makes it behind Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Tejasswi's show has taken the third . Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is on the fourth spot. The show also stars Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Ashish Trivedi and Mahek Chahal as the Aadi Naagin.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans tells makers to improve their ratings

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 does not improve in ratings and fans have urged makers to see this as a wake up call and act. Fans are desperately urging makers to recognize the cause of the same and wants them to re-introduce romance track between Ram and Priya.

Gauahar Khan RESPONDS to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark after Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has finally responded to Tejasswi Prakash's 'crying foul' remark after Bigg Boss 15 win and says that it's people insecurities that they assume things. Gauahar told DNA in an interview, "But I never cried foul. I never cried foul in the result at all. I think it's people's insecurities where they can misconstrue and assume things. I never cried foul in the results at all. I said that there's always a winner that most of the public resonates with and for me that winner was Pratik, that's it. It comes from a viewer's point of view. That is my view. It has nothing to do with passing a judgement on the result or anything else."

