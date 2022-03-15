Bigg Boss season 15's BFFs Simba Nagpal and Nishant Bhat reunited post the show and fans are going gaga over their strong bond. The two shared laughs, a peck on the cheeks, selfies, and much more. Their latest pictures have left fans excited as they were eagerly waiting for SimNish reunion. Fans showered them with love and also praised their friendship. Nishant shared two pictures on his Instagram after he met Simba. He captioned the posts as, “Naginnn din gin gin gin gin gin @simbanagpal”. In the first picture, Naagin 6 actor Simba and Nishant posed for a cute picture, while in the second one Simba planted a kiss on his cheeks. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash promoting beau Karan Kundrra's song Kamle is the best thing on the internet today - watch video

Take a look at the pictures -

Simba also shared the same pictures on his handle and wrote, "With my Nishuuuu". Bigg Boss 15's contestants including , Rajiv Adatia was all hearts seeing Nishant and Simba together. Neha dropped heart emojis in the comments section, while Rajiv wrote, 'Awwwww'.

A fan wrote, “How long we had waited for this cute and sweet reunion! Just went Awwwwww seeing this!! This was such a pure and awesome bond in that game! Never about the game, never about the tasks, never about plans.. You both shared a great genuine bond and we just loved watching it. And you're doing so great in the show Simbaaa... And love you Nishuuuu @simbanagpal @nishantbhat85”. While, another commented saying, '#SimNish is love'. Another user wtrote, 'Simbi simbi simbi yayaya nishu simbi simbi nishu yayaya live kar lo na yaaar'. Fans remembered their SimNish bond in the 's reality show and walked down the memory lane.

On the work front, Simba is currently seen playing the role of Rishabh in Naagin 6, while Nishant appeared in the first episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra.