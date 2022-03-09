Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash opens up about being body-shamed and why 'it doesn’t affect her'

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen playing the role of Pratha in the show. Tejasswi has managed to win hearts with her exceptional performance as a Naagin in 's supernatural show. In a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed being body-shamed and spoke about the hardships that she faced in her life. Tejasswi recalled being body-shamed as she was too slim. Also Read - Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash post moments from their dinner date for #TejRan fans and their glow will make you say Mashallah

Talking to ETimes, the actress said that body-shame does not only happen with people who are overweight, but it also happens with underweight people. She even spoke her heart out about receiving negative comments due to her weight. She even said that getting surgeries or corrections were done to get perfect looks are an easier way to get out of the situation.

Tejasswi said, "I've always been a woman who has been extremely proud of how my body is or the way I was made by god. That's how he wanted me to be. If people don't like it I can't help it, it is not in my hands to go and correct these things. Because it is very important for women to love themselves. If you don't love yourself and the way your body is and you keep doing things to yourself, then how do you expect anybody else to love you. So I am of the opinion that I extremely love myself. I am very confident that this is the way I am. If someone tries to shame me, my body is not going to affect me. Because I know who and what I am. It doesn't affect me and I don't think it will ever."

On the work front, after winning Bigg Boss 15 show, Tejasswi got busy with Naagin 6. Tejasswi and Karan's first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' managed to grab attention with their sizzling hot chemistry. Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most talked about couples in the telly ville and paint the town red with their PDA.