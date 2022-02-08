Bigg Boss season 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash took home the trophy along with Rs. 40 lakhs. Post Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi has kept herself busy and is currently shooting for 's supernatural show Naagin 6. The actress is shooting back to back for her upcoming show and is hardly getting time to meet her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. In an interview with ETimes TV, Tejasswi revealed that Karan was not happy to know that she has been roped in for Naagin 6 as he had planned to travel after BB with his ladylove. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra once SLAPPED and ABUSED Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum co-star Saanvi Talwar; actress revealed shocking deets

She said, "Karan wasn't very excited to know that I have been roped in for Naagin 6 (laughs) as we had planned to travel after BB. Of course, he was happy for me, but he wanted to spend some time with me. Even though it's a little difficult for us to catch up, he makes it a point to meet me every day after my pack up. And I think this is very cute. I love him!" She even said that currently the two are trying to stay away from the paparazzi for a while as they need some time away from the cameras. 'I hope people will understand this and give us some privacy,' she says.

Tejasswi revealed that she was offered Naagin season 6 a day before the BB finale. 'We were all preparing for our performances. They locked everyone in the house and asked me to go to a different stage for another performance, which I thought was my solo act. But we shot Naagin's promo there (smiles). I know I didn't get time to unwind after BB, but I love how it happened. It feels amazing to be a part of the show. I have worked really hard to be where I am today, and I hope I can live up to everyone's expectations,' she said.

On the work front, Tejasswi will be playing the role of a Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin, a powerful naagin who will save the world from a mahamaari. Apart from Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal will also play a lead role in the show. Tejasswi and Simba share a great bond and their great friendship will spell magic in the show.