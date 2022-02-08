Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash reveals why Karan Kundrra was upset with her for taking up new show right after Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss season 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. Here's why Karan was upset with her for taking up Naagin 6 post BB.