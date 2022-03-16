Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and the crew shoot for over twenty hours a day; here's WHY!

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and the entire crew of Naagin 6 shoot for long hours as they aim at perfecting each shot. Simba even said, "We've all been working very hard on the sets, and hope that really reflects through the screens".