Popular telly actor Simba Nagpal is currently seen playing the role of Rishabh in 's supernatural show - Naagin 6. Simba's on-screen chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audiences. The show tops the TRP charts and has is currently raking amazing numbers.

The actor recently in an interview with E Times, spoke his heart out about shooting for long hours for Naagin 6. He said, "Naagin is being shot like an OTT show would be. Our long shooting hours are because we aim at perfecting each shot, and shoot until we get it all right. The director, Ranjan Singh Kumar is a perfectionist and is extremely passionate about his work. He knows what he wants, and is amazing at what he does".

Simba, Tejasswi, and other cast of Naagin 6 are currently shooting for over twenty hours a day and said "We've all been working very hard on the sets, and hope that really reflects through the screens". Reportedly, the cast of the show even fell sick due to their hectic shooting schedules.

The entire cast and crew of Naagin 6 are shooting for long hours in advance to spend quality time with their family and loved ones. Tejasswi who plays the role of Shesh Naagin and Pratha on the show is often spotted spending time with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra post-shooting. Tejasswi and Karan have planned to celebrate Holi together and the two will spend time with each other.

In the current track of Naagin 6, Rishabh doubts Pratha's intentions and feels that she is planning huge against the nation. On the other hand, Pratha plans to kill desh drohi.