Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is ruling millions of hearts with her spectacular performance in a supernatural drama show. The actress is currently playing the role of Pratha in Naagin 6 and is making fans fall in love with her cuteness. Recently, a video of Tejasswi went viral on social media, wherein the actress was spotted on the sets of her show Naagin 6. Tejasswi donned a beautiful brown traditional wear and completed her look with a low ponytail and subtle make-up. Paps spotted Tejasswi and clicked her. #TejRan fans were in awe of Tejasswi's cuteness avatar and could not stop looking at her infectious smile. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut's show to explode with drama with Vikas Gupta-Priyank Sharma getting locked in together?

The fans went gaga over her recent video and filled the comments section as they showered love on her. One user wrote, 'Kitni Sundar hai yaar ye', while the other said, 'Laddoo... sirf sunnyy ki'. 'How does she manages to be this cute everyday', wrote another user. Another user called Tejasswi 'National crush'. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill fans miss her presence on social media; #SidNaaz fan say, 'feel everything is out of sync'

Watch the video - Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash acts ‘shocked’ as she gets snapped with Karan Kundrra; netizens troll her, ‘Jyada overacting achi nahi didi’ – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Tejasswi and Karan were spotted together on a coffee date on Wednesday. Their pictures set the internet on fire and they left their fans in awe with them. The two were seen walking hand in hand and could not take their eyes off each other.

A few days back, both Tejasswi and Karan expressed their love for each other and even celebrated their first Valentine’s as a couple. The two are head over heels in love with each other and are painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures. After winning Bigg Boss season 15, Tejasswi immediately started working on ’s Naagin 6 and got busy with her working schedules. She could not spend quality time with her boyfriend Karan. But, Karan has been keeping up with her schedule and has been spotted on the sets of Naagin 6. Karan has been tagged as the 'best boyfriend' by the fans.