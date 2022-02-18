Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's fans shower love on her cute avatar outside the sets; #TejRan fan say, 'Laddoo sirf sunnyy ki' – watch video

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash was recently spotted on the sets of her show. #TejRan fans fell in love with her cute avatar and could not take their eyes off her infectious smile.