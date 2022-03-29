Bigg Boss 15 friends Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and Vidhi Pandya recently had a fun reunion. Their fans are going gaga over their meet-up. Vidhi, Tejasswi, Simba and Karan shared a lovely bond and within no time became great friends on 's reality show. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi shared a fun video from their get-together at a restaurant. The video showcases the unlimited fun the trio had when they met after a long time. In the video, Tejasswi showed Karan's goofy side and Vidhi waved at the camera. Also Read - Neha Bhasin reunites with her 'daayan' friend Nishant Bhat and their happy pictures will remind you of Bigg Boss 15

Watch the video here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newscloud (@newscloudd)

Vidhi met Simba on the sets of Naagin 6 and shared fun pictures and videos from their meeting. After this, they went for dinner and Karan joined them. The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, it was quite a much-awaited reunion. We wanted to meet for a long time but things didn't materialize. The other day, I had an early pack up and I called up Tejasswi and asked her to meet. I dropped by the Naagin 6 sets and met Teju and Simba. It was great to connect with them all over again. Post the shoot, we went for a dinner wherein Karan joined in and we had a great evening talking with each other." Also Read - RRR: Salman Khan reacts to the stupendous success of Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer; wonders why Bollywood films don't do so well in South

She even added saying, "It's so blissful to meet and feel that I made some wonderful connections from the show. There's no awkwardness, I can just be myself with them and such bonds are very rare and precious. We're people who're too much into ourselves and our lives and we manifest good things for ourselves and for each other's lives. It was a beautiful reunion and I'm eager to have many more such reunions." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars row, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt opens up on his wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt and more

In Bigg Boss 15, Vidhi got eliminated along with Donal Bisht as contestants voted against them. But, during her stay in the house, she developed a strong bond of friendship with Karan, Tejasswi, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen playing the role of Pratha, a Sarva Shreshnaagin in Naagin 6. While Karan is busy hosting 's Lock Upp as a jailor. Simba is seen playing the role of Rishabh in Naagin 6. Tejasswi and Karan appeared in the music video 'Rula Deti Hai' for the first time. Vidhi is seen playing the role of Soumya in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye alongside Vijayendra Kumeria.