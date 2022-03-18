Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen playing the role of a Shehshnaagin in the show has revealed her plans for Holi with her beau Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with 's reality show Bigg Boss season 15. Their bond grew stronger with each passing time. During her recent interaction with ETimes TV, Tejasswi revealed her plans to celebrate Holi with Karan. Also Read - Holi 2022: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Akshay Kumar: Here's how stars celebrated the festival of colours – view pics

"It all depends on Karan and my work schedules. If I get an off then I will adjust as per his schedule and vice versa. We haven't made any plans yet though. But knowing Karan, I know he will make it special. He loves the festival so much and I know when I am with him, I will enjoy it too. Though, I am pretty sure there's going to be an unsaid competition between me and him on who will put colour on who first. It's our first Holi together and I am very excited to celebrate it with him," shared the actress. Also Read - Holi 2022: Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Karan Kundrra and other TV celebs send wishes to their fans on the festive occasion

Moreover, the gorgeous actress Tejasswi spoke about her favourite Holi memory with her family and also said that she enjoys ‘maa ke haath ka khana’. “Holi-day in the Wayangankar household has always been a family day,” said Tejasswi. Also Read - Holi 2022: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh: A look at the most grandest and memorable Holi parties of Bollywood

Tejasswi and Karan are often spotted spending quality time together and their fans go gaga over their sizzling hot chemistry. The two recently appeared in their first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' and managed to win millions of hearts with their performance.

On the work front, Tejasswi and Bigg Boss 15's contestant Simba Nagpal's on-screen chemistry is loved by their fans.