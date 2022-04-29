Recently on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Junior judge Neetu Kapoor got teary-eyed as she was missing her husband who passed away two years ago. The promo for the special episode was released by the channel wherein judge Neetu was seen breaking down as she spoke about Rishi Kapoor. She even explains how she hears stories of people talking about the kindness of her late husband. For the uninitiated, this happened when a contestant’s mother came to the stage and spoke about Rishi Kapoor looking out for her husband and helping them. She even sang a song especially for him as she sang ‘Lambi Judaai’. This made Neetu emotional and she cried her heart out. Also Read - No Entry sequel confirmed; Here's when Salman Khan will start shooting with Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan

Watch the promo here -

Neetu Kapoor was seen saying that there is no day when she does not miss her husband as people keep telling her how Rishi Kapoor was a lovely human being. "Rishi ji is not here but I meet someone every day and every day, someone reminds me of him. Everybody has some or the other story with him. Somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me," she said.

