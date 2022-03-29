recently reunited with her friend from 's reality show Bigg Boss 15's, Nishant Bhat. Nishant and Neha connected instantly inside the show and their bond became stronger with each passing day. The two finally managed to meet after a long time and were quite happy seeing each other. Neha shared pictures from their reunion on her Instagram and wrote, "Gantundi Aka Nishu, I just want to say it was great to hug you, talk to you, bite you, scream, shout and be abnormal with you again. Dayan tu tedi hai ( waise main bhi hoon) Par meri hai. Stay happy, stay blessed ❤️". Also Read - Naagin 6: Rashami Desai adds sparkle to Laal Naagin in a sizzling silver outfit; fans say, 'Hadd se jiyada khoobsurat' [VIEW PICS]

Nishant Bhat replied, "Chudaillllllllllllllll main dayannoooo ka rajaaaaaa hooon ???? @nehabhasin4u love u surchundiiiiiiiii (sic)".

In Bigg Boss 15 show, Neha was evicted along with and Vishal Kotian. The makers then roped in and as wild card contestants. Post the show, the contestants have been meeting their friends and have a gala time together.

Neha is usually spotted with , Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Nishant. Their fun pictures and videos from their meet go viral and their fans are happy seeing them.