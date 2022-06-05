Newly wed couple Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visit Golden Temple to seek blessings post their wedding

Popular telly actor Karan V Grover got married to his ladylove Poppy Jabbal on Tuesday, May 31. The handsome actor surprised everyone as he walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend, Poppy in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family members and friends. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta shares secret of his sizzling chemistry with Disha Parmar, SHOCKING twists in Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

Recently, the newlywed couple visited the Golden Temple, Amritsar post their lavish wedding. The duo is currently enjoying the new beginning of their lives. The two shared a beautiful picture from the Gurdwara and captioned it, "Blessings all the way. Heartfelt gratitude for all your affection in the form of messages, posts, calls, gifts, and gestures. Apologies if we haven't been able to respond to each one of you personally. We know your love protects us guides us and empowers us. Thank You (sic)".

In the picture, the new bride Poppy looked stunning as she wore a lilac salwar kameez, while her husband Karan wore a blue kurta and white pyjama. The two looked stunning together and the radiant glow on their faces was quite evident.

Karan and Poppy dated each other for a decade before taking the next step into the relationship. On the work front, Karan will be seen next in Sandiip Sikcand titled, 'Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain.'