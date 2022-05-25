TV actress , who is a single mother to a 5-year-old son Kavish talks about raising him alone post-separation from . In an interview with ETimes TV, Nisha said that her parents, staff help her a lot in taking care of Kavish. She said, 'Now that I am a single parent, I always say that it takes two people to make a baby, so it takes two to raise one. But you know sometimes in life you are at a stage, when you come across challenges, you land up being a single parent. I have no complaints whatsoever because it is a very big boon to me and I feel privileged to take care of my child.' Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Kangana Ranaut: CRAZIEST things fans have done for their fave Bollywood celebs

Nisha further added dating that a child should be in a happy and healthy environment than exposed to a toxic environment. She even revealed that at times she gets worried about the day-to-day expenses. She said, 'It is important to have the right amount of challenges in life to value and have gratitude towards life. I won't lie that it doesn't worry me, it does because in our profession everything is so unpredictable. I might do a big show, but not have any work for a couple of years, it happens with a lot of people. There is a lot of unpredictability but my life so far has been good. I've learnt many things from life. In life you have to stay positive and accept that you don't have a choice, you might do things gracefully and with dignity.'

Nisha even said that she does face her mother's guilt every day especially when she leaves her son at home and goes to shoot. She says that it is important to choose and prioritize. Nisha even said that she has to make a choice, to be physically present with Kavish or get food for the family. Nisha and Kavish have a strong bond and the two give major mother-son goals.

On the work front, Nisha was last seen in 's reality show Lock Upp. On the personal front, Karan and Nisha had an ugly social media spat in 2021. After she accused him of physically assaulting her. Since then, the two have been living separately. Karan was arrested in May 2021 as Nisha filed a police complaint against him for physical assault allegations. He was out on bail. A few days back, Karan talked about Nisha's ‘extramarital affair,’ and said that she was living in his house with another man for almost 11 months now. Nisha and Karan were married for more than nine years. The two are parents to Kavish.