Overwhelmed with the welcome, Shilpa Shetty breaks down on the sets of Super Dancer 3; co-judges and contestants console her [Exclusive]

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. On 18 August, Wednesday, Shilpa was snapped coming out from her vanity van and looked beautiful in a blue-red sari that had floral prints on it. She waved at the paps and was in a hurry to enter the sets.

A source was quoted saying that Shilpa was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, the judges, and the contestants who made her quite emotional. Shilpa got teary-eyed and the team of Super Dancer were consoling her.

After keeping a low profile since her husband and businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in the adult films case, Shilpa did not make any public appearances. Her absence from the show saw several special guests joining to fill her space. Right from , to and Genelia Dsouza, several B-town celebs graced the show with their presence.

Talking about Raj Kundra's alleged pornography case, the Mumbai police arrested him on July 19 for the alleged creation of pornographic content.

On the work front, Shilpa made her Bollywood comeback with Hungama 2 film that was released on Disney+Hotstar. She will be seen next in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.