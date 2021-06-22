Palak Tiwari pens an heartfelt note for mother Shweta Tiwari; says 'You're the best parent in the whole world'

Popular TV actress is currently shooting for the adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. Amid the ugly public spat between Shweta and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, actress's daughter Palak Tiwari penned down an emotional note on social media for her mother on the occasion of Father’s Day. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari stuns in a high-slit black dress – view pics

Palak shared Shweta's picture with brother Reyansh and thanked her for raising them correctly. She captioned the post as, "Thank you for raising us correctly and teaching us not just by preaching but through example what true strength is. Thank you for never letting the negativity get to you. You're my everything. You're the best parent in the whole world and we are so blessed to have you. @shwera.tiwari (sic)."

Take a look at the post:

Actor Abhinav Kohli took to Instagram on Father's Day and shared a post a video of himself where he is seen accusing Shweta of not letting him meet their son, Reyansh. He says, "Today is Father's Day. I won't be able to meet my kid today either. Even last year I couldn't meet him. I tried hard but I have lost this fight. Shweta will return tomorrow or the day after. When she left him and he was alone for one and a half months, I tried everything but couldn't meet him."

He added, "There must be many other men like me who have lost such battles. But the war is on. I might lose many fights, but I will learn and take strength from them. I will keep fighting despite failure as it's important. It's my right to meet my son and it's my son's right to meet his father. We men should make sure there's no wrong law against us. Our emotions and liberty should not be snatched from us." Earlier Abhinav had accused Shweta of leaving their son alone and leaving for Cape Town.

Shweta recently shared screenshots of video calls with her children Palak and Reyansh. The kids were seen enjoying their time in the rain.

Shweta married in 1998 and they welcomed their first child Palak in 2000. Shweta filed for divorce in 2007 accusing Raja of domestic abuse after 9 years of marriage. She then married her co-star Abhinav Kohli in 2013 after dating him for some time. The two welcomed their first child, Reyansh, in 2016. In 2017, Shweta filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav and the couple got separated in 2019.

On the work front, Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.