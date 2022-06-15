TV actress Simran Budharup who plays the role of Rishita in Pandya Store recently revealed that she got rape and death threats on social media. Yes, you read that right! The actress received threats on social media from young users for her role in the show. In an interview with ETimes TV, Simran spoke her heart out about getting trolled for playing negative role in Pandya Store and said that she ignored all the negative comments that she received for her role. Netizens started harassing her when she broke the relationship of Raavi and Dev in Pandya Store and within no time, people started abusing and giving rape threats to her on the social media. The actress then went to the police station and lodged a complaint. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more – Here's why Fans are UPSET with popular TV shows

Simran reevealed that a 13-14 age group of kids were the ones who threatened her. She even said that she feels bad for the kids when she reads nasty comments and learn that it has been done by the yong kids. Simran who has a younger sister of almost the same age says she does not know what she would do if her littkle sis does something like this.

Earlier, Simran took to her Instagram page and shared a note calling out the troll. She even shared videos interacting with the social media user who was a young girl. Simran wrote, "These are the kind of msgs that I've been receiving (death threats, rape threats and abusive slang ) only from shivi fans. This girl didn't even have the audacity to show her face. I'm going to call out all these small kids and make sure it reaches their parents. Inke maa baap ko pata hona chahiye ke inke bacche social media ke naam pe kya karte hai. I feel super Pity for these kids but it's high time to file a complaint against them. Tujhe Toh main dhoondh ke rahungi (sic)."

On the work front, Simran is known for her roles in shows like Nazar, Parrvarish, Durga Mata Ki Chhaya and others.