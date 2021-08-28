The most popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta is all set to make its comeback with its new season. Well, and are all set to create magic with their super cute chemistry on-screen. Recently, actress Ankita Lokhande shared the first promo of Pavitra Rishta 2 on her Instagram and made everyone emotional. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ekta Kapoor takes us down the memory lane ahead of Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande new show's premiere – watch video

Actress Ankita will be reprising her role as Archana, while Shaheer Sheikh will step into the shoes of the late and play the role of Manav. Pavitra Rishta 2 will soon begin streaming on Zee5. In the promo, we see Archana and Manav falling in love with each other and later tying the knot. Sharing the promo on her Instagram, Ankita wrote, "Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate."

Take a look at the video -

Yesterday, had shared the premiere of the first season of Pavitra Rishta. At the end of the promo, there is a revelation that season 2 will premiere on 10 September.

The second season promo of Pavitra Rishta reminds us of the original Archana and Manav's cute chemistry and the love that they shared. The promo takes you down memory lane and will make you miss Sushant who gained a lot of fame with this show.

Fans of Pavitra Rishta missed Sushant and remembered him while watching the second season promo. Are you excited about Pavitra Rishta 2?