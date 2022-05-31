Poonam Pandey gets in trouble again; charge sheet filed for 2020 nude photoshoot

Lock Upp's former contestant Poonam Pandey seems to be stuck in a trouble yet again! A charge sheet has been filed against the model actress and her ex-husband Sam Bombay. Yes, you read that right! Canacona Police has filed a charge sheet against Poonam and Sam for committing an obscene act in 2020. The charge sheet says that model Poonam had indulged in a nude photoshoot at Chapoli Dam, Goa. Also Read - Has Nisha Rawal's infidelity as alleged by Karan Mehra put a dent in her friendship with Rohit K Verma [Exclusive]

In 2020, several people had complained against Poonam, when a video of her photoshoot went viral on social media. This video left netizens angry. The cops have now registered a case against Poonam and Sam for obscene acts in public, vulgar videography, and dancing-singing in an open public space. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Munawar Faruqui, Nia Sharma, Poonam Pandey and more celebs to participate in web version of Salman Khan's show

For the uninitiated, in November 2020, Poonam and Sam went on a holiday in Canacona, Goa where the incident took place. Now, Poonam has parted ways from Sam in 2021 and he was arrested by the Mumbai police after she accused him of physically assaulting her. Poonam was also hospitalized as she has suffered several injuries on her body. Poonam and Sam had walked down the aisle in a private ceremony in 2020. The two were in a relationship for three years before getting married. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Poonam Pandey: 5 actresses who struggled to carry their 'uncomfortable' outfits