Pratik Sehajpal wishes Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita maa; emotional netizens praise him – view tweets

Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Maa turned a year older and was seen celebrating her birthday in Brahmakumaris. Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehjapal wished Rita Maa on twitter as he wrote, "Happy birthday Maa from your chhota beta."