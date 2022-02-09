Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 left everyone in aww with his charming personality and million dollar smile. There was something different about him that made fans fall in love with him. In September last year, the actor passed away after suffering a heart attack and left the entire nation heartbroken. Though he left the world, but still continues to live in everyone's hearts and memories. After Sidharth’s untimely demise, #SidNaaz fans were worried abut his mother Rita Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The two are coping with the loss and fans are happy to see them smile. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash reveals why Karan Kundrra was upset with her for taking up new show right after Bigg Boss 15

Recently, Sidharth's mother Rita Maa turned a year older and was seen celebrating her birthday. #SidNaaz fans started trending #HBDRitaMaa on twitter and wished her. On the occasion of her birthday, Rita Maa visited the Brahmakumaris' and spent time with them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra once SLAPPED and ABUSED Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum co-star Saanvi Talwar; actress revealed shocking deets

Pratik Sehjapal became the first runner-up in Bigg Boss season 15 show. He managed to win millions of hearts with his personality and down to earth nature. Pratik recently wished Rita Maa on twitter as he wrote, “Happy birthday Maa from your chhota beta.” His sister Prerna Sehajpal also tweeted saying, “Happy Bday #RitaMaa.” Often Pratik reminds fans of Sidharth with his strong personality. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat take their relationship to another level? Find out deets [Exclusive]

Take a look at the tweets -

Happy birthday Maa from your chhota beta. — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) February 8, 2022

Aj phir prove hogaya mera Sidharth insaan pehechanne mein kabhi galti nahi karta THA ... Once he said my man PRATIK .... Thanks Alot the real winner of bb15 ❤️#SidharthShukla #HBDRitaMaa — Priya Debnath (Sidheart till infinite?) (@PriyaDe63874783) February 8, 2022

Thank you Pratik from all Sidharth Shukla Fans — Sidnaaz_Forever (@sidnaazlove_ss) February 8, 2022

@realsehajpal frankly speaking mai apki fan nahi hu but last kuch tim me maine notice kiya ap #SidharthShukla sir ko jo respect de rhe hai I can say apne respect Earn kiya hai apne liye v hum sb k dil me.... God Bless u ? — мσυмιтα ѕι∂ηααz ℓσνєя (@MouSidNaazLover) February 8, 2022

By this tweet it's clearly visible that he is truly missing sid nd also he sees Sid's mom as his mom only❣️ He cld hve avoided wishing bcoz it's Sid's mom not Sid but it definitely shows how he truly thinks Sid's mom as his mom frm inside?#PratikSehajpal — Pratik Sehajpal (@Pratik25703) February 8, 2022

Haven’t followed ur journey or know exactly what kind of person u r. But from whatever little glimpses I got (OTT when Sid visited, ur recent IV clips, posts for Sid) u always seemed genuine; the eyes never lie!

This is adorable ♥️ wish u all the best & all the success Pratik! — ֆʊɮɦǟ? (@sulachi11) February 8, 2022