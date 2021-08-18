Raj Kundra destroyed Shilpa Shetty's career: Netizens REACT after the actress gets back on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4

Bollywood actress 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021, by Mumbai Police in a pornography case. Post Raj's arrest, Shilpa did not make any public appearances, but after a month, she was spotted on the sets of the reality show Super Dancer 4. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty returns to the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 post Raj Kundra's arrest – watch video

Shilpa was away from Super Dancer 4 for a long time now, but she has returned to the show on August 18 and was spotted coming out from her vanity van. Shilpa looked beautiful in a blue and red sari that had floral prints on it. Shilpa did not interact with the media but waved at them with an awkward smile. Also Read - Bollywood's unknown, mysterious dark secrets that will leave you in shock

Netizens reacted to Shilpa's video and filled the comments sections. One user said, "That awkwardness on her face," while the other one said, "Raj Kundra destroyed Shilpa Shetty's career." "Cool she is strong-headed," wrote another. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Anurag Basu talks about Shilpa Shetty's return to the show; says, 'We miss her a lot'

Another one said, "Be strong mam," "It must have taken her so much courage !! More power to her!!", said another.