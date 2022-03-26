Bigg Boss OTT lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and met inside 's hosted reality show. The two fell in love with each other and managed to give major couple goals to everyone with their sizzling chemistry. ShaRa fans went gaga over their strong bond. Also Read - Hridayam, Selfiee and more; Karan Johar’s love for remakes is never ending and these movies are proof

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh spoke about his relationship with Shamita and also said that she is her 'dear friend'. He added, "We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul." He further added, "I would not name it a relationship. It's a bond."

Earlier, Raqesh and Shamita were papped in the city and their fans were beaming with joy. The two are even spotted with their Bigg Boss OTT friends and have a gala time together. There were rumours that both Shamita and Raqesh were parting ways, but the two quashed the reports. Raqesh had said that he shares a strong bond with Shamita, but now he has denied calling it a relationship.