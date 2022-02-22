Bigg Boss OTT couple Raqesh Bapat and have been painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures. #ShaRa fans are eagerly waiting for them to get married. Well, Raqesh has recently shared a throwback video of them and has showered his love for his lady. In the video, the couple is seen standing together and enjoying the cool breeze and boat ride. Raqesh donned a casual T-shirt with a denim jacket, while Shamita looked beautiful in a checkered shirt and denim. Raqesh captioned the video as ‘#Shara’ and within no time, his comments section was filled with love for the duo. One user wrote, 'Atti Sundar #ShaRa', while the other commented saying, 'Our adorable #ShaRa'. Another user wrote, 'You guys never fails to bless us... Thank you thank you.....love always'. 'Myyyy heart skip a beat', wrote another. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's breakup news worries fans, netizens wonder if Disha Parmar of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is pregnant and more

Watch the promo - Also Read - Urfi Javed goes braless as she flaunts her body art; ‘Bakwaas,’ say fans – see pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Raqesh and Shamita found each other in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The two expressed their feelings on the show and made viewers fall in love with their chemistry. After coming out of the show, the couple was often spotted together on dates, and fans were excited to see them. Also Read - Shamita Shetty is not keen to get married to Raqesh Bapat; here's why!

Recently, Raqesh was spotted with the entire Shetty family as they went on a quick trip to Alibaug to celebrate Samisha's birthday.